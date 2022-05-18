Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. business groups criticize Biden's Taiwan arms sales policy

  139
By REUTERS
2022/05/18 11:30
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training ...

A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training ...

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. business groups on Tuesday criticized the Biden administration's Taiwan arms sales policy, arguing in a public letter that it was too restrictive and failed to address challenges posed by China's military to the democratic island.

Successive U.S. administrations have pushed Taiwan to modernize its military to become a "porcupine" that is hard for China to attack, advocating the sale of inexpensive, mobile, and survivable – or "asymmetric" – weapons that could outlast any initial assault by China's larger military.

But the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan and the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council said in the letter addressed on May 16 to senior officials across the U.S. government that under President Joe Biden the United States had adopted a stricter stance, only agreeing to sell items that address "an all-out D-Day style invasion" of Taiwan.

Capabilities that do not apply to this scenario will be denied, including those that address China's ongoing coercive gray zone activities in Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the groups said, referring to a dramatic increase in Chinese military sorties near Taiwan in the past two years, seen as an attempt to exhaust Taiwan's forces.

"Far from accelerating Taiwan's deterrent capabilities, we fear that the envisaged 'asymmetric' focus for Taiwan security assistance will result in policy confusion and a substantial slowing of overall arms sales," the groups, which count U.S. defense contractors among their members, said.

The groups said the administration was deterring Taiwan from submitting requests for some platforms, including for MH-60R helicopters, because they "do not fit" with the strategy.

Taiwan signaled earlier this month that it had abandoned a plan to buy 12 of the advanced anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States because they were too expensive. read more

In response to the letter, the U.S. State Department said that it strongly supports Taiwan's efforts to implement an asymmetric defense strategy.

"Continuing to pursue systems that will not meaningfully contribute to an effective defense strategy is inconsistent with the evolving security threat that Taiwan faces," a department spokesman said in an emailed statement.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

The United States has only unofficial relations with Taipei, but U.S. law requires Washington to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and the Biden administration has vowed to step up engagement with the island.

Updated : 2022-05-18 12:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections