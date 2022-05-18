Alexa
Taiwanese in Northern California rally for WHA inclusion

120 people gather to highlight Taiwan’s determination, contributions to public health

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 10:38
Over 10 organizations join the rally before the San Francisco City Hall. (Overseas Community Affairs Council photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the World Health Assembly (WHA) draws close and Taiwan remains excluded from the event, Taiwanese organizations in Northern California rallied before the San Francisco City Hall in support of Taiwan’s participation on Saturday (May 14).

According to the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC), the event was organized by Taiwanese communities in areas including South Bay, San Francisco, and Sacramento. A total of 120 people from over 10 organizations attended the event, including Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in San Francisco Director Scott Lai (賴銘琪), Culture Center of TECO in San Francisco (Milpitas) Director Chuang Ya-shu (莊雅淑), and Culture Center of TECO in San Francisco Director Su Shang-chieh (蘇上傑).

Lai was cited as saying that Taiwan has not received an invitation to attend the WHA for six consecutive years, which is an injustice to not just the Taiwanese but also the world. Lai added that 14 out of the world’s top 200 hospitals are in Taiwan, making the country the leader in Asia.

Chuang said health is a basic, universal human right and should not be subject to political influences. One major lesson the world has learned from COVID-19 is that no country can take on a pandemic on its own, and international cooperation is the only way to successfully combat infectious diseases.

Taiwanese in Northern California rally for WHA inclusion
(OCAC photo)
