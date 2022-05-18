Taiwan envoy to Portugal urges support for WHO inclusion in op-ed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to Portugal Vivia Chang (張俊菲) has called on the European country to support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and affiliated mechanisms and activities in an op-ed published in the Portuguese newspaper Diario de Noticias.

Chang said Taiwan's epidemic prevention efforts and contributions to the international community have shown that it is an indispensable partner in the post-pandemic era. She pointed out that COVID-19 has shown that the world has no borders, CNA reported.

The representative said Taiwan embraces universal values such as democracy, freedom, respect for human rights, and the rule of law. She mentioned that Taiwan is actively developing candidate drugs for COVID-19 treatment and has a (protein subunit) vaccine, which has been authorized for emergency use and production in Taiwan, Paraguay, and Somaliland.

Additionally, “Taiwan is a leader in high-tech industries with a highly skilled workforce and secure global supply chains in semiconductors, biotechnology, and renewable energy,” Chang said. Taiwan's economy grew by 6.28% in 2021 and has grown by 3.11% so far in 2022, CNA cited her as saying.

Chang said there is much room for improvement with regard to Taiwan's participation in the WHO, highlighting the importance of global cooperation and regional support in fighting COVID. She said Taiwan is “firmly committed” to participating in global medical and health cooperation and called on the WHO to maintain a professional and neutral position, reject political interference, and invite Taiwan to participate in this year's World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

The 75th WHA will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 22-28.