English Results

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 05:25
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League Tuesday's Match

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2

Wednesday's Matches

Leeds 0, Chelsea 3

Watford 0, Everton 0

Leicester 3, Norwich 0

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5

Thursday's Match

Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham 1, Burnley 0

Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1

Leeds 1, Brighton 1

Watford 1, Leicester 5

West Ham 2, Man City 2

Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1

Everton 2, Brentford 3

Monday's Match

Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0

Tuesday's Match

Southampton 1, Liverpool 2

Thursday's Matches

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.

Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.

Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.

Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.

Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.

Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.

England Championship Friday's Match

Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1

Saturday's Match

Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2

Monday's Match

Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate

Tuesday's Match

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

England League One Monday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1, Sunderland advances on 2-1 aggregate

Saturday's Match

Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

England League Two Saturday's Match

Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1

Sunday's Match

Swindon 2, Port Vale 1

Wednesday's Match

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

England National League Tuesday's Matches

Grimsby Town 1, Boreham Wood 0

Bromley 1, Altrincham 1

Wednesday's Match

Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0

Sunday's Matches

Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 3

Altrincham 0, Yeovil 1

Barnet 2, Bromley 4

Boreham Wood 0, Solihull Moors 3

Chesterfield 0, Woking 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Wrexham 0

Dover Athletic 1, Weymouth 2

Eastleigh 4, Grimsby Town 4

Maidenhead United 0, Notts County 1

Southend 1, Torquay United 1

Stockport County 2, Halifax Town 0

Monday's Match

Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

