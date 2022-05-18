English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1
Leeds 1, Brighton 1
Watford 1, Leicester 5
West Ham 2, Man City 2
Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1
Everton 2, Brentford 3
Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0
Southampton 1, Liverpool 2
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1, Sunderland advances on 2-1 aggregate
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town 1, Boreham Wood 0
Bromley 1, Altrincham 1
Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0
Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 3
Altrincham 0, Yeovil 1
Barnet 2, Bromley 4
Boreham Wood 0, Solihull Moors 3
Chesterfield 0, Woking 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Wrexham 0
Dover Athletic 1, Weymouth 2
Eastleigh 4, Grimsby Town 4
Maidenhead United 0, Notts County 1
Southend 1, Torquay United 1
Stockport County 2, Halifax Town 0
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.