Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games for positive drug test

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 05:03
FILE - This is a 2022 photo of JC Mejia of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. Mejia was suspended for 80 games Tuesday, May 17, 2022, under Major L...

FILE - This is a 2022 photo of JC Mejia of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. Mejia was suspended for 80 games Tuesday, May 17, 2022, under Major L...

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.

He was placed on the restricted list Tuesday and will lose about half his salary. His contract calls for him to earn $701,900 while in the major leagues and $160,800 while in the minors.

Milwaukee replaced Mejía by selecting the contract of right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Nashville.

Mejía and Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey, who also was suspended on Tuesday, raised to six the number of players suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

Three free agents were suspended a day earlier for 80 games following positive tests for Boldenone: outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón. Those were the first suspensions since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-18 07:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections