O's Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution

By RONALD BLUM , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/18 04:34
NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.

The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California.

Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore's extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

