Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austria stuns Czechs, Sweden routs Britain at hockey worlds

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 04:03
Austria's Peter Schneider scores past Czech Republic goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka during their group B Hockey World Championship match between Czech Repu...
Goalkeeper Bernhard Starkbaum, left, and Manuel Ganahl of Austria celebrate their 1-2 win in the shootouts during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Champ...
Austria players celebrate their 1-2 win in the shootouts during their group B Hockey World Championship match between Czech Republic and Austria in Ta...
Tomas Kundratek, top, and goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, second left, of Czech Republic defend the net against Brian Lebler, second right, and Marco Kaspe...
Denmark's Nikolaj Ehlers jumps against the glass after he scored the opening goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and...
Denmark's Julian Jakobsen, right, embraces keeper Sebastian Dahm after winning the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Denmark i...
Dario Simion of Switzerland scores his side's second goal against Kazakhstan keeper Andrei Shutov during the group A Hockey World Championship match b...
Dario Simion of Switzerland, center, celebrates with Denis Malgin, left, and Pius Suter, right, after he scored his side's second goal during the grou...
Philipp Kurashev of Switzerland, left, is challenged by Kazakhstan's Dmitri Shevchenko and Arkadi Shestakov, right, during the group A Hockey World Ch...
Phil Pietroniro of Italy is challenged by Denmark's Felix Scheel during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Denmark in Helsi...

Austria's Peter Schneider scores past Czech Republic goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka during their group B Hockey World Championship match between Czech Repu...

Goalkeeper Bernhard Starkbaum, left, and Manuel Ganahl of Austria celebrate their 1-2 win in the shootouts during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Champ...

Austria players celebrate their 1-2 win in the shootouts during their group B Hockey World Championship match between Czech Republic and Austria in Ta...

Tomas Kundratek, top, and goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, second left, of Czech Republic defend the net against Brian Lebler, second right, and Marco Kaspe...

Denmark's Nikolaj Ehlers jumps against the glass after he scored the opening goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and...

Denmark's Julian Jakobsen, right, embraces keeper Sebastian Dahm after winning the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Denmark i...

Dario Simion of Switzerland scores his side's second goal against Kazakhstan keeper Andrei Shutov during the group A Hockey World Championship match b...

Dario Simion of Switzerland, center, celebrates with Denis Malgin, left, and Pius Suter, right, after he scored his side's second goal during the grou...

Philipp Kurashev of Switzerland, left, is challenged by Kazakhstan's Dmitri Shevchenko and Arkadi Shestakov, right, during the group A Hockey World Ch...

Phil Pietroniro of Italy is challenged by Denmark's Felix Scheel during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Denmark in Helsi...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Austria pulled off a major upset at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday, stunning the Czech Republic 2-1 after prevailing in a penalty shootout.

It was Austria's first victory over the Czechs at a major tournament. Austria’s Peter Schneider was the only player to convert his penalty in the shootout.

It was Austria's first win of the tournament after two losses, moving the team up to fifth place in Group B with three points, trailing the Czechs in fourth by a point.

Czech Captain Roman Cervenka had put his team ahead in the opening period but Brian Lebler equalized with 38 seconds remaining.

The Czechs are hoping David Pastrnak will boost their attack when he arrives in Finland after his Boston Bruins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. He should be available for the next game against Latvia on Thursday.

In another Group B game, Anton Bengtsson had two goals and an assist and Rasmus Asplund scored twice as Sweden routed Britain 6-0 to join Finland atop the standings. Britain is last with one point.

In Group A in Helsinki, Switzerland made it three wins from three by defeating Kazakhstan 3-2 to join Canada on nine points.

Also, Denmark beat Italy 2-1 for its second win. Italy and Kazakhstan remain pointless.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-18 06:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections