Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen injured during streamed workout

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/18 02:59
Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, now a free agent, apparently suffered an injury during a training session being live-streamed on his Instagram account.

The hard-luck player, released in March by the Bears due to past injuries, grabbed the back of his leg after going down during the workout. The incident was seen on Instagram Live, with Cohen falling to the floor after back-peddling.

Cohen played three full seasons with Chicago but made it to only three games in 2021 before tearing knee ligaments. He missed the rest of that season and then was released by the Bears.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Cohen had a strong rookie year as a running back and kick returner. He made All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018 when he led the NFL with 33 runbacks for 411 yards.

Updated : 2022-05-18 05:57 GMT+08:00

