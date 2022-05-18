Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

USA Today's Epstein wins award as emerging NFL writer

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/18 01:11
USA Today's Epstein wins award as emerging NFL writer

Jori Epstein, who covers the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL for USA Today, has been selected as the 2022 Terez A. Paylor Emerging Writer Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Epstein, the second Paylor Award winner, has covered the league and the Cowboys for USA Today since 2018. Epstein was also a finalist for last year’s inaugural award won by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

The Paylor Award recognizes a rising talent in pro football writing who exemplifies the qualities of Paylor, the former Yahoo! Sports and Kansas City Star football writer who passed away in February 2021 at the age of 37.

Epstein, a graduate of the University of Texas, started her career at the Dallas Morning News and she also worked for Sports Illustrated and the Philadelphia Daily News. Her book “The Upstander," a non-fiction account about Holocaust survivor and activist Max Glauben, was published in 2021.

The other finalists for the 2022 award were Michael-Shawn Dugar (The Athletic), Emmanuel Morgan (New York Times) and Tashan Reed (The Athletic).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-05-18 02:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections