South Africa's Hamza gets 9-month ban for doping offense

South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza was suspended for nine months by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday after admitting taking the banned diuretic Furosemide.

Hamza's ban was backdated to March 22, the date he was provisionally suspended. His records between Jan. 17, the date he tested positive in an out-of-competition test in South Africa, and March 22 have been disqualified, the ICC said.

In that period he played one test against New Zealand, scoring 25 and 6.

Hamza admitted the violation, the South African cricket body said.

The 26-year-old Hamza, who has played six tests and one ODI for South Africa, will be eligible to play again on Dec. 22.

ICC integrity unit general manager Alex Marshall said the case was “a timely reminder to all international cricketers that they remain responsible for anything they put into their bodies, to know exactly what medication they are taking so as to ensure it does not contain a prohibited substance.”

___

More AP Africa sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-africa and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports