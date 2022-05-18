Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Eritrea's Girmay takes Giro leg in win for African cycling

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 00:08
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates after winning the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022....
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, right, shakes hands with first placed Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, at the end of the of the 10th stage of the Giro D'It...
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, right, gives his thumbs up as first placed Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, left, crosses the finish line of the 10th stage ...
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates after winning the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022....
Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez Perez pedals during the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Fa...
The pack pedals during the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse v...
The pack pedals during the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse v...

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates after winning the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022....

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, right, shakes hands with first placed Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, at the end of the of the 10th stage of the Giro D'It...

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, right, gives his thumbs up as first placed Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, left, crosses the finish line of the 10th stage ...

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates after winning the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022....

Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez Perez pedals during the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Fa...

The pack pedals during the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse v...

The pack pedals during the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse v...

JESI, Italy (AP) — It’s been a season of firsts for Biniam Girmay, and the Eritrean rider added a stage victory in the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday in his first Grand Tour to raise the profile of African cycling.

The 22-year-old Girmay outsprinted none other than Mathieu van der Poel — one of the top riders in the sport — to win the 10th stage of the Giro.

“I realize I’m making history but it’s thanks to my team and my family,” Girmay said. “I’m really grateful to them.”

Spanish rider Juan Pedro López of the Trek-Segafredo team maintained his 12-second lead over João Almeida in the overall standings as the three-week race approached the half-way stage. Romain Bardet is 14 seconds back.

In March, Girmay became the first rider from a sub-Saharan country to win a single-day classic when he triumphed in the Gent-Wevelgem race.

The the first half of the 196-kilometer (122-mile) leg from Pescara to Jesi was mainly flat along the Adriatic coast before three fourth-category climbs later in the day.

Several riders attacked without success on the final climb to Monsano and the ensuing descent.

Girmay nearly missed a turn on the descent but was able to recover in time to rejoin the leaders for the finale.

Girmay then started his sprint early and Van der Poel pulled even with him at one point. Then Girmay stepped up the pace and Van der Poel -- realizing he had no answer -- flashed a thumbs up toward Girmay before the pair crossed the line. The Dutchman was also the first rider to give Girmay a congratulatory hug.

Girmay, who rides for the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux team, completed the stage in slightly more than 4 ½ hours. Van der Poel and Vincenzo Albanese crossed second and third, respectively, both with the same time as Girmay.

Stage 11 on Wednesday is an entirely flat 203-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Santarcangelo Di Romagna to Reggio Emilia that is linked to the production of parmesan cheese in the area.

The race ends May 29 in Verona.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-18 01:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections