Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Hall of Fame

By KRISTIN M. HALL , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/18 00:18
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 30, 2009. Lewis ...
FILE - Music executive Joe Galante accepts the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the 14th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, 2021. Galante w...

FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 30, 2009. Lewis ...

FILE - Music executive Joe Galante accepts the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the 14th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, 2021. Galante w...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, the late country singer Keith Whitley and music executive Joe Galante will join the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Lewis, 86, nicknamed “The Killer,” wore a red sequined jacket and white shoes at Tuesday's announcement, where he was introduced by duo Brooks & Dunn.

“I was wondering if they were ever going to induct me,” Lewis said at the press conference. “But they've come around and I was really glad and grateful for it.”

He found his initial fame under the guidance of Sam Phillips at Sun Records in Memphis, where he played alongside Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash in the now famous Million Dollar Quartet.

He found his initial fame under the guidance of Sam Phillips at Sun Records in Memphis, where he played alongside Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash in the now famous Million Dollar Quartet. His energy and ego were showcased on his early rock hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Over the years, he’s been vocal about being snubbed from the Country Music Hall of Fame, saying he couldn’t understand not being recognized for his country records and contribution to the genre.

His career was nearly derailed over the scandal of his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin, Myra, and he faced a backlash from fans during a tour in England in 1958, when crowds became combative.

Lewis spent several years blacklisted before mounting a return to the country charts in the late ’60s. He had top country singles like “What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me),” ″She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye,” and “To Make Love Sweeter for You.”

Whitley had a short career, spanning just four years and seven months on the Billboard charts before his death at the age of 34 in 1989. But he found commercial breakthrough with hits like “When You Say Nothing at All” and “I’m No Stranger to the Rain."

His widow, fellow country singer Lorrie Morgan, described during the press conference on Tuesday how much it meant to her family and their two children to have him inducted.

“Keith never knew how good he was,” said Morgan. “He would absolutely blown away if he were here today.”

Galante took the helm at RCA Nashville at age 32, the youngest person to ever lead a major label’s Nashville division. He would go on to sign artists like Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley, Vince Gill, The Judds, Martina McBride and more.

Updated : 2022-05-18 01:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections