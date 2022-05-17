All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA CF Montréal 6 3 2 20 22 19 Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 15 Philadelphia 5 1 5 20 16 9 Cincinnati 6 5 1 19 16 18 New York 5 2 4 19 17 9 New York City FC 5 3 2 17 21 10 Atlanta 4 4 3 15 17 16 D.C. United 4 5 1 13 14 15 Charlotte FC 4 7 1 13 10 15 Columbus 3 4 4 13 15 13 New England 3 5 3 12 18 20 Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 16 23 Inter Miami CF 3 6 2 11 11 21 Chicago 2 5 4 10 8 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 7 2 2 23 23 12 FC Dallas 6 1 4 22 19 8 Austin FC 6 3 2 20 23 11 LA Galaxy 6 4 1 19 12 10 Real Salt Lake 5 3 4 19 12 16 Houston 4 4 3 15 14 13 Colorado 4 4 3 15 13 12 Nashville 4 4 3 15 11 12 Portland 3 3 6 15 18 18 Minnesota United 4 5 2 14 12 12 Seattle 3 5 1 10 12 14 San Jose 2 5 4 10 19 26 Sporting Kansas City 2 7 3 9 10 23 Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie

New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Houston 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Sunday, May 15

New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.