Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/17 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 26 9 .743 _ _ 8-2 W-2 14-4 12-5
Tampa Bay 21 15 .583 _ 5-5 L-1 11-9 10-6
Toronto 19 17 .528 _ 3-7 W-1 11-6 8-11
Boston 14 21 .400 12 4-6 W-1 5-9 9-12
Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½ 5 4-6 L-4 9-8 5-14
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 21 15 .583 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-8 8-7
Chicago 17 17 .500 3 1 6-4 W-1 9-10 8-7
Cleveland 16 17 .485 6-4 L-1 7-5 9-12
Kansas City 12 21 .364 4-6 L-1 6-10 6-11
Detroit 13 23 .361 8 6 5-5 W-4 9-13 4-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 23 13 .639 _ _ 8-2 L-1 9-4 14-9
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 _ _ 6-4 L-1 12-7 12-7
Seattle 16 20 .444 7 3 4-6 L-1 9-7 7-13
Texas 15 19 .441 7 3 5-5 W-2 8-12 7-7
Oakland 15 23 .395 9 5 5-5 L-3 5-13 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 23 13 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-7 13-6
Philadelphia 17 18 .486 6-4 L-1 9-9 8-9
Miami 16 19 .457 4-6 W-1 8-9 8-10
Atlanta 16 20 .444 7 4 5-5 L-2 10-11 6-9
Washington 12 25 .324 11½ 3-7 L-2 5-15 7-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 _ _ 5-5 W-2 11-4 12-9
St. Louis 19 15 .559 3 _ 5-5 W-2 10-8 9-7
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 5-5 L-1 9-10 6-10
Chicago 14 20 .412 8 5 5-5 W-3 5-11 9-9
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½ 10½ 6-4 L-2 5-9 4-17
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 12 .647 _ _ 5-5 W-2 12-5 10-7
San Diego 22 13 .629 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 10-7 12-6
San Francisco 21 14 .600 _ 7-3 W-1 11-7 10-7
Arizona 18 18 .500 5 2 5-5 L-3 10-11 8-7
Colorado 17 18 .486 2-8 L-2 12-8 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-17 23:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases