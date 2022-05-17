Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Eagles of Death Metal band testifies about Bataclan attack

By Associated Press
2022/05/17 19:31
Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes arrives at the special court room, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Paris. Performers from rock band Eagles of Death...
Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes arrives at the special court room, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Paris. Performers from rock band Eagles of Death...

Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes arrives at the special court room, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Paris. Performers from rock band Eagles of Death...

Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes arrives at the special court room, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Paris. Performers from rock band Eagles of Death...

PARIS (AP) — Performers from California rock band Eagles of Death Metal testified Tuesday in a Paris court about the night Islamic State group extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theater, killing scores of people in France’s worst attack in generations.

The band members, singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo, are among the survivors and witnesses to the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case.

The sole surviving member of the attack team, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant. He has been defiant and contradictory in his testimony, but he broke down in court last month and asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

All the other attackers blew themselves up or were killed by police.

Survivors and families of victims see the exceptional, monthslong trial as a crucial chance for justice and closure seven years after the attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium, which killed 130 people.

The trial began in September and is expected to wrap up next month.

Updated : 2022-05-17 21:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases