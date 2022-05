Tuesday At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives Geneva Purse: €534,555 Surface: Red clay GENEVA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, ret.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.