Interactive Display Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Growth Strategy, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030 | (CAGR) of 7.1%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Interactive Display market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Interactive Display market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global interactive display market size was US$ 18,748.1 million in 2021. The global interactive display market is forecast to grow to US$ 31439.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The interactive display includes various technologies such as liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), light-emitting diode (LED), etc. The product finds its application in electronic devices such as laptops, monitors, tablets, smartwatches, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The adoption of smart technologies is growing across all industry verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, IT, automotive, consumer electronics, etc. Thus, it will benefit the interactive display market as the display has crucial applications in the devices used in these industries.

Advanced technologies offer enhanced visualizations, which is highly demanded by several industry verticals, including automotive, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, etc. Furthermore, the education and corporate sectors are also growing steeply, and so is the demand for interactive displays in these sectors. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global interactive display market.

The rising demand for high-quality displays for homes will also benefit the interactive display market. Moreover, new launches by the industry players will drive the market forward. For instance, ViewSonic Corporation unveiled its ViewBoard IFP50 2 series interactive displays in 2019. The display offers high-quality experiences and is specifically designed to enhance classroom learning. Such advancements are projected to amplify the interactive display market growth during the study period.

The high cost of the latest display technologies may limit the growth of the overall market. However, growing disposable income and continuously increasing demand for highly efficient electronic devices for home and personal use will propel the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the adoption of interactive display technology in the healthcare sector. However, it also affected various interactive display companies, which reduced their production capacity due to stringent regulations.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific interactive display market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as touch screen displays, interactive tables, etc., across various end-use industries. Furthermore, the presence of renowned electronics manufacturers will contribute to the growth of this regional market.

Market players are also launching advanced technologies in order to cater to the demands of the end-users. For instance, ViewSonic Corporation unveiled LCD Touch Monitor in 2018, which offers versatility for retail POS systems. As a result of these innovations, the Asia-Pacific market for interactive displays will grow inevitably.

Competitors in the Market

NEC Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

ViewSonic Corporation

Planar Systems

Horizon Display Inc.

Baanto International Ltd.

Elo Touch Solutions

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global interactive display market segmentation focuses on Panel, Technology, Screen Size, End-Users, Application, and Region.

By Panel Type Outlook

Flat Panel

Flexible Panel

Transparent Panel

By Technology Outlook

OLED

LED

LCD

QD

By Screen Size Outlook

Less than 35

35 to 60

More than 60

By End-Users Outlook

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defense

Education

Other

By Application Outlook

Interactive Table

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Whiteboard

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

