Medical Device Packaging Market 2022 Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview and Regional Forecast to 2030 | (CAGR) of 7.1%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Medical Device Packaging market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Medical Device Packaging market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global medical device packaging market size was US$ 31.2 billion in 2021. The global medical device packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 59.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Packaging for medical devices plays an important role in order to keep products safe from the external environment. Furthermore, it protects the devices from temperature change and maintains the product quality until it reaches the end-user. All of these beneficial applications will boost the growth of the medical device packaging market.

Instruments or medical devices play an essential role in the healthcare sector. The growing healthcare sector, accompanied by the rising investments and initiatives, will drive the medical device packaging market forward.

Strict regulatory compliances aiming at improving the quality of packaging materials will also drive the market forward. In addition to that, the growing geriatric population, rising disease prevalence, and raising awareness about the benefits of early disease detection will surge the demand for efficient medical devices. Thus, it will ultimately benefit the medical device packaging market.

The growing range of innovations in packaging to combat the existing problems will also escalate the growth of the medical device packaging market. Sterile packaging and tamper-proof packaging are gaining wide traction. In addition, demand for great performance packaging is also growing, which will be opportunistic for the medical device packaging market players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak highlighted the demand for safe packaging in order to eliminate the chances of virus transmission. It also elevated the demand for customized medical devices, which has been beneficial for the medical device packaging market. Furthermore, the demand for customized packaging also surged abruptly due to the growing range of device innovations in the market. The manufacturers of ventilators, oxygen masks, oximeters, and others, witnessed a sudden spike in the demand, which has been opportunistic for the medical device packaging market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The medical device packaging market is forecast to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific as various countries in the region witnessed the drastic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Japan, India, and China are forecast to be the major contributors to the market as they are among the densely populated countries. Furthermore, the growing healthcare sector and rising number of investments by government bodies will also contribute to the growth of the medical device packaging market. Further, the market may witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of diseases. China is among the major developer and distributors of technologically advanced therapeutic products, which will ultimately benefit this regional market.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

Amcor Limited

Berry Global Inc.

CCL industries INC.

Constantia Flexibles

DuPont

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical device packaging market segmentation focuses on Packaging Type, Application, Material, and Region.

By Packaging Type Outlook

Trays

Pouches

Bags

Clam Shells

Other Packaging Types

By Application Outlook

Sterile Packaging

Non-sterile Packaging

By Material Outlook

Paper

Plastic

Paperboard

Other Material Types

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

