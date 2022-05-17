Fantasy Sports Market 2022 Industry Share, Top Players Analysis, Size, 2030 Forecast Research | (CAGR) of 14.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Fantasy Sports market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Fantasy Sports market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global fantasy sports market size was US$ 22.9 billion in 2021. The global fantasy sports market size is forecast to reach US$ 66.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol790

Fantasy sports are online game platforms in which players create and manage virtual teams of real professional athletes. Over the course of a whole sports league or season, participants compete against each other’s fantasy teams. Based on the performance of genuine professional sports players, the user who scores the most points get the money. Customers can expect total openness from players in the fantasy sports market when it comes to their financial transactions. All financial transactions on sports fantasy sites are protected by secure payment gateways, giving players more confidence.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Enhancing internet connectivity and growing smartphone ownerships are rising number of fantasy sports users. Thus, this factor is fueling the global market growth.

The growing demand for adventure-based entertainment due to the hectic lifestyles of the young population drives the global market.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies such as secured payment gateways, user-friendly interfaces, blockchain-based apps, and fantasy chatbots fuels the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global fantasy sports market. Governments worldwide imposed lockdown in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, various leagues and tournaments were either canceled or postponed. The cancellation of sporting events has resulted in significant losses for all involved parties. However, stay-at-home orders and lockdowns have resulted in an exponential increase in online gamers. As a result, the expansion of the fantasy sports sector is aided by the introduction of many unique virtual events such as quizzes, new launches, and the addition of new sports by leading organizations to assure user involvement.

Regional Insights

North America garnered the highest share in the market in 2021 and is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. As a result of the growing number of users in various fantasy sports. In addition, the rising accessibility of high-speed internet connectivity and the increasing popularity of sports such as football and baseball. Additionally, the adoption of the latest technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer more fascinating experiences is expanding the popularity of fantasy sports. Therefore, these factors are forecast to fuel the regional market growth.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol790

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising users of fantasy sports. In addition, India is emerging as the largest market for fantasy sports due to the growing craze of cricket and football. Therefore, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global fantasy sports market are:

Rotoworld (Comcast Corporation)

Marzen Media LLC

Roto Sports Incorporated

Fantrax

Good Gamer Entertainment Incorporated

NFL Enterprises LLC

DraftKings

Sportech Incorporated

FanDuel Group

Dream Sports Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global fantasy sports market segmentation focuses on Sports Type, Platform, Age Group, Usage Type, Gaming Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Sports Type

Baseball

Hockey

Basket Ball

Football

Cricket

Others

Segmentation based on Platform

Mobile Application

Website

Segmentation based on Age Group

Under 25 Years

25 to 40 Years

Above 40 Years

Segmentation based on Usage Type

Free

Paid

Segmentation based on Gaming Mode

Solo Game Play

Squad Game Play

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol790

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol790

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/