Prime Editing and CRISPR Market 2022 Growth, Share, Top Key Players with Sales, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030 | (CAGR) of 21.3%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Prime Editing and CRISPR market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Prime Editing and CRISPR market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global prime editing and CRISPR market size was US$ 3,194.2 million in 2021. The global prime editing and CRISPR market is forecast to grow to US$ 17,618.4 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The technique of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) is a genetic tool for genome editing. It’s a genome-editing technique that uses a Cas9-nickase-reverse transcriptase fusion protein to treat genetic abnormalities. This technology aids in the treatment of rare genetic diseases like sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and point mutation correction, as well as chronic diseases like lung cancer.

Factors Influencing the Market

Various factors are driving the growth of the global prime editing and CRISPR markets, such as the alarming increase in the cases of genomic and chronic diseases, a growing range of R&D activities, and upscaling demand for genetically mutated crops. According to a study by the Cystic fibrosis foundation, nearly 70,000 people suffered from cystic fibrosis, and around 1000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are registered every year.

Furthermore, growing initiatives by governments, including funding and other policies will fuel the growth of the market. Rising developments in the field of genomic high-throughput platforms for analysis and other projects will change the outlook of the overall industry. For instance, researchers from the Medical College of Georgia in the U.S recently made an announcement regarding how prime editing technology expanded the genetic toolbox for developing disease animal models. Thus, such discoveries are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has positively influenced the global prime editing and CRISPR market. The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the need to upscale R&D activities, which had been lucrative for the prime editing and CRISPR market. Moreover, the pandemic highlighted the need to enhance the global healthcare system. Various firms started working on vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in order to prevent and cure people infected with the coronavirus. The DNA and RNA of the coronavirus have been studied extensively in order to determine how it infects human cells and how it causes disease. Thus, it has been beneficial for the prime editing and CRISPR market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific prime editing and CRISPR market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapidly increasing rate of geriatric population and rising demand for novel drugs. Furthermore, the growing number of laboratories in India, China, and Japan, is forecast to benefit the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to escalate the growth of the prime editing and CRISPR market. According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1,028,658 cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2020. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure will also benefit this regional market. The Indian government is aiming to increase its investment in the healthcare sector by 3% by 2022.

Competitors in the Market

CRISPR Therapeutics

GenScript Biotech

Beam Therapeutics

Horizon Discovery

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Inscripta

Precision Bioscience

Sangoma Therapeutics

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

Synthego Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global prime editing and CRISPR market segmentation focuses on Service, End-Users, Application, and Region.

By Service Outlook

Cell Line Engineering

Genome Regulation

Gene Editing

Gene-Modified Cell Therapy

By End-users Outlook

Academic Institutes Biomedical Research and Therapy Agricultural Research Others

Biotechnology & Pharma Companies Biomedical Research and Therapy Agricultural Research Others

Contract Research Organization Biomedical Research and Therapy Agricultural Research Others



By Application Outlook

Biomedical Research and Therapy

Agricultural Research

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

