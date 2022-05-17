Plastics Market Size 2022 Key Player Analysis by Share, Trends, Growth Strategy Forecast to 2030 | (CAGR) of 3.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Plastics market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Plastics market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global plastics market size was US$ 621,816.1 million in 2021. The global plastics market is forecast to grow to US$ 741,110.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Plastics are considered to be the most affordable materials for packaging and construction. Moreover, it possesses high mechanical strength, tensile strength, and shelf life, which will boost the growth of the market. The low cost of plastic products as compared to other products and their lightweight, structural strength properties will surge their use in the automotive and aerospace industry. Moreover, the global plastics market is forecast to be driven by the fact that plastic provides better acoustic and thermal insulation.

Plant derivatives are used to make bio-based polymers, which disintegrate in a matter of weeks. Thus, the growing use of bio-based plastics will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, environmental issues related to the use of plastics may limit the growth of the market.

3D Printing is gaining significant traction across various industrial verticals. Moreover, the growing initiatives for sustainability and rising demand for bioplastics and biodegradable plastics will influence the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak generally has a positive impact on the plastics industry due to the growing demand for cleaning products, personal protection products, and hygiene products. Furthermore, it lowered the raw material costs due to the decline in crude oil prices, which increased the production of plastic products. The packaging sector saw a rise in demand for plastics as a result of lockdowns in various nations. Furthermore, manufacturers had to shut down for a period of time. This has a negative influence on the plastic industry.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific plastics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing applications of plastics in packaging, automotive, consumer appliances, healthcare, electronics, etc. In addition, demand for high-quality bio-based products is increasing, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, bio-based and recycled plastics and rising initiatives by governments open immense opportunities for the industry players.

Competitors in the Market

BASF S.E.

Arkema S.A.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

INEOS

Lanxess AG

MBA Polymers Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novamont S.p.A.

Neste Oyj

Royal Dutch Shell

Formosa Plastics

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chem Ltd.

SABIC, ENI S.p.A.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

ExxonMobil Corporation

Sinopec

Borealis AG

Braskem S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastics market segmentation focuses on Application, Product, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Packaging Films and Sheets Bottles and Caps Bulk Containers Others (Cups, Pots, Pouches, Trays)

Building and Construction Industrial Scale Commercial Scale Electrical and Electronics

Appliances Computers and Laptops Mobile Phones Others (Cables, TV, etc.)

Consumer Goods Footwear Furniture Toys Others

Automotive Interior Exterior

Others

By Product Type Outlook

Resin Type Thermoplastics Biopolymers Starch Blends Recycled Resins

Molding Type Injection Molding Blow Bolding Extrusion Molding Compression Molding Others



By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

