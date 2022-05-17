Online Car Buying Market 2022, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Opportunities till 2030 | (CAGR) of 13.2%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Online Car Buying market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Online Car Buying market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global online car buying market size was US$ 261.9 billion in 2021. The global online car buying market is forecast to grow to US$ 721.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Online car buying platforms offer digital payment methods and discounted prices to consumers. In addition, it enables complete transparency, and users can obtain product-related information and compare the prices by browsing the other options. As a result of these benefits, the global online car buying market is forecast to grow throughout the forecast period.

Other factors, such as an increasing range of third-party online platforms for private sellers and dealers and rising penetration of the internet, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of e-commerce & online technologies will steadily boost the growth of the market. On the contrary, unorganized car sales may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing disposable income and rising employment rate will also benefit the global online car buying market. Further, the demand for car-sharing services is expected to surge in the coming years, which will benefit the overall market. In addition, the rising trend of electric vehicles and favourable plans by government bodies to boost the range of EVs on roads will drive the online car buying market forward during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 has resulted in a drastic economic downfall, which impacted the purchasing power of the people. Furthermore, bans on travel and lockdowns restriction impeded the travel activities, which ultimately declined the demand for vehicles, such as cars. The pandemic also affected the manufacturing activities in the automotive industry, which ultimately resulted in a loss for most of the manufacturers. Manufacturing activities were primarily halted due to a shortage of laborers and raw materials. Thus, various companies limited their manufacturing activities, which hampered the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific online car buying market is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the presence of prominent car manufacturers such as Toyota., Honda, etc. Furthermore, the growing number of internet users and rising inclination toward online shopping is expected to boost the market growth. The growth of this regional market is also attributed to the high population and growing disposable income, which is likely to drive the market forward throughout the study period.

Competitors in the Market

AutoNation, Inc.

Cargurus, Inc.

CarsDirect

Cars.com, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc

Cox Automotive Inc

Group1 Automotive Inc.

Lithia Motors, Inc.

Hendrick Automotive Group

TrueCar, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global online car buying market segmentation focuses on Vehicle, Propulsion, Category, and Region.

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Others

By Propulsion Type Outlook

Petrol

Diesel

Others

By Category Outlook

Pre-Owned Vehicle

New Vehicle

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

