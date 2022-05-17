Power MOSFET Market Size, Major Key Players 2022 Industry Growth Analysis, Share, Forecast to 2030 | (CAGR) of 6.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Power MOSFET market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Power MOSFET market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global power MOSFET market size was US$ 8.6 billion in 2021. The global power MOSFET market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET) is a power semiconductor that’s utilized as an electronic switch to control loads as needed. It not only replaces bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) at a low cost, but it also enables power management to improve energy saving in a variety of industrial systems, consumer electronics, and electric cars. It currently helps to improve switching speed, avoid power loss, and amplify electronic signals in electric devices in renewable resources and electric vehicles.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include rising dependence on electrical equipment & machinery and a growing focus on power saving.

Restrictions in operations and the increased cost of power MOSFET may have a negative impact on the overall market growth.

Incorporation of the human-machine interface and advances in technology are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for global market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth. The government worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Thus, trade barriers severely affected the industry’s production process. In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among persons, electronic manufacturing hubs had to shut down. These factors have a significant impact on the supply chain of the semiconductor industry, leading to a shortage of raw materials and components, and a shortage of finished goods. In the power MOSFET sector, a lack of business continuity has resulted in severe negative consequences on shareholder returns and revenue, which caused severe financial disruptions in the global industry.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to garner the highest CAGR in the power MOSFET market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising technological advancements and growing automotive standards in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. In addition, the adoption of high-end enhanced technologies, a surge in demand for smart electronics, and increasing manufacturing industries. Additionally, different supportive non-profit organizations advancing packaging technologies boost market growth. These organizations take diverse initiatives to construct power infrastructure with developed technologies, driving the regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global power MOSFET market are:

Fairchild Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Digi-Main Electronics

IXYS Corporation Power Integration

Toshiba Corp

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global power MOSFET market segmentation focuses on Type, Power Rate, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Depletion Mode Power MOSFET

Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET

Segmentation based on Power Rate

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Segmentation based on Application

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Inverter & UPS

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

