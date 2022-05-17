Biomedical Textiles Market Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 | (CAGR) of 4.9%

New York , United States- Report Ocean presents a new report on Biomedical Textiles market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Biomedical Textiles market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Biomedical Textiles market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global biomedical textiles market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global biomedical textiles market is forecast to grow to US$ 27.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Biomedical textiles are used for wound dressings and to manufacture hospital linen, pressure garments, bandages, and orthopedic belts. The wide applications of biomedical textiles are forecast to surge the growth of the global market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure will ultimately benefit the global biomedical textiles market in the coming years. Furthermore, the trending home healthcare and mandatory adoption of first aid kits in houses, automobiles, and other segments will escalate the growth of the global biomedical textiles market during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of surgeries and demand for high-quality wound dressing material will contribute to the growth of the global biomedical textiles market. In addition, the rising prevalence of diabetes will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, various governments offer financial aid to the companies, which will benefit the biomedical textiles market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the high cost associated with biomedical textiles may limit the growth of the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 created various obstacles for the governments and the manufacturers. Governments had no choice but to impose strict travel regulations in order to curb the virus spread. Thus, the shortage of raw material and import-export restrictions hampered the growth of the global biomedical textiles market during the initial months. In addition, surgeries were either postponed or canceled in order to prevent the patients from further spreading. As a result, the global biomedical textiles market grew significantly.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest biomedical textiles market due to growing individual spending on healthcare. In addition, the availability of new technologies and the growing geriatric population will contribute to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to register significant growth due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region. Furthermore, favorable initiatives by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure will escalate the growth of the regional market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health

Confluent Medical Technologies

Secant Group

Smith & Nephew

Atex Technologies

Paul Hartmann AG

Bally Ribbon Mills

3M

BSN Medical

Meister & Cie AG

Elkem Silicones

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global biomedical textiles market segmentation focuses on Fabric, Application, Fiber, and Region.

Based on Fabric –

Woven

Knitted

Non-Woven

Others

Based on Fiber:

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

Based on Application –

Implantable

Non-implantable

Healthcare & Hygiene

Others

Based on Region-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

