Anti-Infectives Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2022 – 2030 | (CAGR) of 6.1%

New York , United States- Report Ocean presents a new report on Anti-Infectives market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global anti-infectives market size was US$ 117.54 billion in 2021. The global anti-infectives market is forecast to grow to US$ 209.25 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Anti-Infectives market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Factors Influencing the Market

Anti-infective drugs are deployed to kill the micro-organism present inside the body. The growing prevalence of diseases caused due to microorganisms is forecast to fuel the growth of the global anti-infectives market.

The launch of new effective drugs and the rising number of vaccine approvals are forecast to benefit the global anti-infectives market during the study period.

The growing number of hospitals and primary care clinics globally will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high cost of drugs may restrict the growth of the market during the study period.

The high spending of consumers on healthcare will surge the growth of the market. In addition, favorable policies from governments to offer incentives and cost-efficient treatment to the patients is likely to benefit the global anti-infectives market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the anti-infectives market. The demand for anti-infectives emerged strongly after the wake of the pandemic. Many governments healthcare centers started offering free treatment to patients. As a result, the demand for anti-infectives surged inevitably. The demand for the anti-infectives market is forecast to steeply even after the pandemic. It is due to the growing awareness related to health and hygiene. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the anti-infectives market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the anti-infectives market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and rising consumer spending on healthcare. The demand for anti-infectives is increasing in the region due to the contribution of the prominent players in the region. Furthermore, the growing awareness amongst the consumers related to healthcare will escalate the growth of the market. Governments in the region are investing highly in boosting the healthcare infrastructure, which is also driving the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Claris Life Sciences Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Panacea Biotech Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Ltd.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global anti-infectives market segmentation focuses on Product, Indication, Distribution Channel, Administration, Range, End-User, and Region.

Based on product, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into –

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungals

Others

Based on indication, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

HIV Infection

Pneumonia

Respiratory Virus Infection

Sepsis

Tuberculosis

Others

Based on distribution channel, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Based on route of administration, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

Based on range, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Narrow Spectrum

Broad Spectrum

Based on end-users, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Based on region, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

