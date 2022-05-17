Antiviral Coatings Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 – 2030 | (CAGR) of 12.9%

New York , United States- Report Ocean presents a new report on Antiviral Coatings market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global antiviral coatings market size was US$ 15.1 billion in 2021. The global antiviral coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.27 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Antiviral coating finds its wide applications in protective clothing, medical, air & water treatment, packaging, building & construction, and other segments. The growth of these industries will drive the growth of the global antiviral coatings market.

The increasing number of construction activities and growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry will drive the antiviral coating market forward. In addition, high demand from HVAC segments will propel the antiviral coating market forward.

The decreased number of R&D activities may restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases will escalate the growth of the market.

The growing number of technological advancements will contribute to the growth of the antiviral coatings market. For instance, Welspun Flooring unveiled a new range of anti-viral floorings in November 2020. This new range includes silver and titanium oxide coatings, which can impede virus growth by 99.68%.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the antiviral coatings market across various industrial verticals. Due to the pandemic, safety and hygiene-related challenges increased abruptly. In addition, research and development activities also increased in order to develop reliable solutions. As a result, the global antiviral coatings market witnessed ample growth opportunities.

The soaring demand for protective clothing positively influenced the market. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and the rising focus of governments on healthcare positively impacted the global antiviral coatings market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest antiviral coatings market. It is due to the high healthcare expenditure and favorable policies by governments in the region. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak shifted the focus of the population and governments towards health and hygiene. As a result, the antiviral coatings market will grow significantly in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the surging cases of COVID-19. Moreover, technological advancements are likely to benefit the regional market during the study period. For instance, Nova Surface-Care Centre Pvt. Ltd, an India-based company, introduced NANOVA HYGIENE+TM in March 2020. It is an anti-microbial coating for fabrics, metals, concrete, and plastics, which aims to restrict the virus spread.

Competitors in the Market

Arkema SA

Dais Corporation

Hydromer

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Nano Care Deutschland AG

Nippon Paints

EnvisionSQ

Bio-Fence

Bio-Gate AG

GrapheneCA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global antiviral coatings market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, Form, and Region.

Based on Coating Type

High-Performance Coatings

Nano Coatings

Others

Based on Material

Graphene

Silver

Silicon Dioxide

Copper

Others

Based on Application

Protective Clothing

Medical

Air & Water Treatment

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

Based on Form

Spray

Powder

Liquid

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

?The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

?The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

?Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

?How are the key players in the market assessed?

?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

?The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

?The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

?The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

?A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

