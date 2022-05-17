French fries shortage at Taiwan McDonald’s to last until May 20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan McDonald’s said on Tuesday (May 17) that the company is running out of French fries reserves and that the supply will return to normal on Friday (May 20) at the earliest.

There have been reports of some McDonald’s stores putting out “no French fries” notices saying that the food product was temporarily out of stock due to the unstable state of the global shipping industry, ETtoday reported.

In response, Taiwan McDonald’s confirmed that all stores across the country will stop providing the product after they run out of stock. The company said the 402 stores in Taiwan will run out of stock at different times and that they couldn’t figure out how many of them had been affected at the moment.

The company expects supply to return to normal on Friday at the earliest, per ETtoday.

Meanwhile, the fast-food chain will continue to provide sweet potato fries, four or six pieces of chicken nuggets, and chicken legs as side dishes, according to the report.