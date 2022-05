Tuesday At Strasbourg Tennis Club Strasbourg, France Purse: €203,024 Surface: Red clay STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Sorana Cirstea (3), Romania, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (3), China, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.