Taiwan's Wuling Farm to demolish 39 cabins at its camping district

Starting from July 1, the cost for renting a wooden camping platform per night will go up to NT$1,200 from NT$1,000

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/17 19:36
Wuling Farm's camping district (Wuling Farm photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wuling Farm in central Taiwan will demolish 39 elevated cabins in Section B of its camping district in June to make room for a new visitor parking lot.

Wuling Farm’s camping district has seven sections consisting of a total of 282 accommodation units, including wooden camping platforms and cabins.

The farm announced on its Facebook account on Sunday (May 15) that it will demolish a total of 39 cabins in Section B, starting June 1, to enhance the farm’s overall camping experience.

The lot will be used to build a visitor parking lot for people coming to camp and enjoy the deciduous cypress, metasequoia, and flower fields.

The elevated cabins will still be available for booking until May 31, the farm said.

In addition, the farm also announced a price hike for wooden camping platforms. Starting from July 1, the cost of renting a wooden camping platform per night will go up to NT$1,200 (US$41) from NT$1,000.
Updated : 2022-05-17 19:57 GMT+08:00

