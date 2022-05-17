Western companies have 50 bad ways to leave Russia

Multinationals have few good options when it comes to Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have given many Western companies financial, legal and moral reasons to leave. The threat of expropriation weighed up against the hope of finding a foreign buyer will determine how quickly the remaining ones move.

The rush for the door isn’t letting up. McDonald’s (MCD.N) said on Monday it had started a sale process for its Russian outlets which would end the $181 billion burger chain’s 30-year presence in Russia. Renault is selling its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a local science institute. They’re following the likes of cosmetics group L’Oréal (OREP.PA), which risked a consumer boycott in other markets if it continued making money in Russia. Bans on importing Western-made microchips also gave tech companies like Apple (AAPL.O) little choice but to depart.

The problem with selling in a hurry is that buyers tend to be pro-Kremlin oligarchs like Vladimir Potanin, who bought French lender Société Générale’s (SOGN.PA) Russian operations for a nominal sum. One of the reasons consumer groups like Nestlé (NESN.S) and Unilever (ULVR.L) are staying in Russia is that leaving would effectively mean handing over their assets to Putin’s regime.

Waiting could flush out a broader range of buyers. For example, India has encouraged its state energy companies to consider buying Russian assets. That could potentially provide an exit for Western oil giants like Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L), which are writing down their combined assets by up to $30 billion. Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) sold its Russian joint venture to Turkish partner Anadolu Efes (AEFES.IS). Shoe chain FLO, another Turkish company, is in talks to buy some Reebok stores.

Some are trying to leave the door ajar: Renault’s sale, which Reuters reported was for a symbolic rouble, comes with a six-year option to buy back its Russian business. But for companies like Italian lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI), which is still exploring possible options for its operations in the country, delay increases the risk of expropriation by the Russian state. Senior lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin recently said Russia should confiscate the assets of unfriendly countries. Multinationals still planning their exit, like brewers Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Heineken (HEIN.AS), might take the hint. There are many ways for a company to leave Russia, but all of them are bad.