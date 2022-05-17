Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Singapore to restart work on new airport terminal as passengers return

By REUTERS
2022/05/17 18:58
Travellers walk with their luggage at the Changi Airport in Singapore March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Travellers walk with their luggage at the Changi Airport in Singapore March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Singapore will resume building a fifth terminal at its Changi Airport after a two-year hiatus, the transport minister said on Tuesday, as regional and global air and passenger traffic recovers from the pandemic.

Traffic in May doubled compared with March to stand at about 40% of pre-pandemic levels, transport minister S. Iswaran said in a speech at an aviation summit on Tuesday.

"Given the current and projected recovery in air travel demand, we have a renewed impetus to secure our infrastructural capacity for growth," he said.

Singapore is one of Asia's main travel hubs and saw more than 68 million passengers pass through Changi Airport in 2019.

The government paused work on the latest terminal two years ago because of the pandemic to re-assess the trajectory of aviation growth and review the terminal's design to meet the needs of post-pandemic travel, he added.

The city-state plans to start construction of terminal 5 in two to three years to have it ready to meet anticipated demand around the mid-2030s, Iswaran said.

Updated : 2022-05-17 19:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases