Taiwanese NZ representative exchanges views on bilateral ties with Auckland mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Auckland, Kendra Yung-Shao Chen (陳詠韶), recently met with Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to exchange views on Taiwan-New Zealand cooperation.

Chen praised Goff’s commitment to making Auckland into a beautiful, diverse, and integrated city during the meeting on May 10, CNA reported. She said the local Taiwanese expats are very active in the community.

The TECO director said it has been 26 years since Taichung and Auckland established sister-city relations, which has continuously “injected energy” into bilateral exchanges in various fields including economy, trade, culture, and education.

Chen said the relationship between Taiwan and New Zealand has always been close. With the ongoing pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Taiwanese government and people have demonstrated the spirit of “Taiwan can help” by actively providing assistance, she said.

Chen said she hoped that like-minded democratic partners will unite to overcome difficulties. “After the pandemic is brought under control, we can continue to promote more cooperation and exchanges with Auckland,” she added.

Goff affirmed the many contributions made by overseas Taiwanese and said that he attached great importance to mutually beneficial cooperation between Auckland and Taichung.

The mayor praised Taiwan's epidemic prevention success and admired the fact that it never had to impose a lockdown. He said that Auckland has finally begun to recover from the pandemic, just as New Zealand opened its borders to visa-free countries, including Taiwan, on May 2.

With an expected rise in international students and tourists, Auckland can return to its former glory, Goff said. Goff has served as Auckland’s mayor for two consecutive terms.