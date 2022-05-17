Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s NCKU Hospital to set up special unit for pregnant COVID cases

NCKUH in Tainan expects 100 COVID-positive pregnant women per month

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/17 19:11
The National Cheng Kung University Hospital is setting up a special unit to treat pregnant women infected by COVID-19 in southern Taiwan.&nb...
The National Cheng Kung University Hospital is setting up 15 isolation beds for infants, and eight intensive care wards for infants. (NCKUH ...

The National Cheng Kung University Hospital is setting up a special unit to treat pregnant women infected by COVID-19 in southern Taiwan.&nb...

The National Cheng Kung University Hospital is setting up 15 isolation beds for infants, and eight intensive care wards for infants. (NCKUH ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Tainan City expects to see 100 pregnant women infected by COVID-19 each month, the National Cheng Kung University Hospital (NCKUH) will set up a special unit to treat them, reports said Tuesday (May 17).

Beginning on May 20, the hospital will have 15 beds for pregnant women and mothers, 15 isolation beds for infants, and eight intensive care wards for infants.

At a Tainan City Government news conference, NCKUH Superintendent Shen Meng-ru (沈孟儒) said the hospital had received 15 COVID-positive pregnant women since April. Seven children had been born at the hospital, and all of their PCR tests showed results negative for the virus, he said.

The Tainan area sees about 1,000 births per month, but due to the current COVID surge, about 100 of the mothers could be expected to be COVID-positive, according to Shen. Only 2% of the newborns were likely to be infected too.

However, the superintendent, who pushed for the cross-departmental collaboration to treat pregnant COVID cases, noted that even though 99.75% of new cases were asymptomatic or light, the 0.25% of moderate or severe cases are 20% made up of children.

The NCKUH had integrated obstetricians, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, and professional nurses to apply the most effective team and resources to face the problem, officials said.

Taiwan’s NCKU Hospital to set up special unit for pregnant COVID cases
The National Cheng Kung University Hospital is setting up 15 isolation beds for infants, and eight intensive care wards for infants. (NCKUH photo)

Taiwan’s NCKU Hospital to set up special unit for pregnant COVID cases
(NCKUH photo)
National Cheng Kung University Hospital
NCKUH
National Cheng Kung University
NCKU
Tainan City
COVID-19
pregnant women
pregnancy
COVID-positive mothers
infants

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
2022/05/17 10:08
Tigerair Taiwan begins recruitment and training in anticipation of border opening
Tigerair Taiwan begins recruitment and training in anticipation of border opening
2022/05/16 17:02
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
2022/05/16 14:14
4 million people eligible for 4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan
4 million people eligible for 4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan
2022/05/14 19:28
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
2022/05/14 16:53

Updated : 2022-05-17 19:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases