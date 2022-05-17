Alexa
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3

Level 3 includes 110 destinations from Canada and France to Japan

  170
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/17 16:21
The U.S. CDC sees Taiwan as a high-risk destination. (Facebook, Grand Hotel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have raised Taiwan’s COVID-19 travel alert to the high-risk Level 3 category, reports said Tuesday (May 17).

The listing means that Taiwan has had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. The country reported a single-day record of 68,732 local transmissions on May 15.

According to the CDC, travelers should avoid visiting Level 3 countries if they are not up to date with their COVID vaccinations, meaning if they have not received boosters for which they are eligible. As of Monday (May 16), the category listed 110 destinations from across the world, including Canada, Germany, France, Japan, and Vietnam.

Along with Taiwan, South Africa and the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda were also moved from the Level 2 moderate-risk category to Level 3, CNN reported. Before May 3, Taiwan was still listed as a Level 1 low-risk destination, per the Liberty Times.

Under the latest CDC ranking system, no countries have been included in Level 4, which is reserved for extreme emergency cases, while Cambodia and Macau have been listed in another group described as having an “unknown” level of risk.
