Casili hits 2 HRs, Yaz adds go-ahead HR, Giants beat Rox 7-6

DENVER (AP) — Curt Casali hit two home runs, Mike Yastrzemski delivered a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth and the San Francisco Giants pulled out a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies, who lost for the 11th straight time to the Giants dating to Aug. 15, 2021. It’s San Francisco’s longest win streak ever against the Rockies and matches an 11-game streak against the Houston Astros from Sept. 22, 1964 to May 22, 1965, according to Stats, LLC.

The skid is the longest for Colorado to a single opponent since dropping 12 straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers from Sept. 9, 2018 to June 27, 2019.

Daniel Bard (1-2) struck out the first two batters he faced before Yastrzemski connected, driving it deep into the right field seats for the lead.

John Brebbia (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Camilo Doval got three outs for his sixth save in seven chances.

Both of Casali’s home runs were off Ty Blach, a former Giant who came on in the top of the third inning when Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela had to exit early after straining his lower back throwing a warm-up pitch.

Casali’s solo shot in the third evened the score at 1-1 and his three-run drive in the fifth put San Francisco up 4-1.

Colorado chipped away, getting an RBI double from Charlie Blackmon that chased San Francisco starter Alex Wood with one out in the bottom of the fifth. C.J. Cron followed with his first of two RBI singles and McMahon led off the sixth with his fourth home run of the season to tie it up at 4-4.

Each club added a pair of runs in the seventh to tie the game up for the third time.

DOUBLE TAKE

Blackmon’s double was the 271st of his career, putting him in front of Dante Bichette for the fourth-most in Rockies franchise history. He is six doubles shy of tying Carlos González for third-most in the team’s history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Tommy La Stella was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and made his season debut as the team’s designated hitter, hitting an infield groundout before being lifted for pinch-hitter Darin Ruf in the fifth inning. … RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right ankle inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day injured list and OF Luis González was optioned to their Triple-A farm club in Sacramento. RHP Yunior Marte has also been optioned to Sacramento and the team selected the contract of RHP Mauricio Llovera from Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Cobb (2-1, 3.98 ERA) is slated to start Wednesday night for the Giants against Colorado RHP Chad Kuhl (3-1, 2.88 ERA).