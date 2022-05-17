Alexa
Taiwan reports 65,794 local COVID cases, 38 deaths

18,400 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 10,184 in Taoyuan, and 9,772 in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/17 14:13
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 65,794 local COVID cases on Tuesday (May 17).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 39 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 896,059. The 38 deaths brought the country's COVID death toll to 1,135.

Local cases

The local cases include 31,827 males, 33,947 females, and 20 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. With 18,400, New Taipei City reported the most cases, followed by 10,184 in Taoyuan City, 9,772 in Taipei City, 4,979 in Kaohsiung City, 4,770 in Taichung City, 2,844 in Tainan City, 2,105 in Hsinchu County, 1,917 in Keelung City, 1,613 in Changhua County, 1,536 in Pingtung County, 1,481 Yilan County, 1,200 Hualien County, 1,129 in Miaoli County, 1,124 in Hsinchu City, 614 in Nantou County, 581 in Yunlin County, 556 in Chiayi County, 405 in Taitung County, 345 in Chiayi City, 146 in Penghu County, 81 in Kinmen County, and 12 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 38 COVID deaths announced on Tuesday include 16 men and 22 women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Thirty seven had a history of chronic disease, and 18 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 29 to May 15 and dates of death from May 3-15.
