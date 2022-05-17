Taipei launches drive-through COVID testing at Liberty Square

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City opened up a drive-through service for COVID-19 testing at Liberty Square, allowing for 1,200 tests to be administered between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day, reports said Tuesday (May 17).

The city government and the Taipei Veterans General Hospital were cooperating on the project, which mobilized 172 staff members, and the analysis of the test samples will be conducted 24 hours a day, CNA reported. Taiwan has registered more than 60,000 local COVID infections per day for six days running, with some experts predicting a peak of more than 100,000 local cases by the end of the month.

The testing area on the large plaza in front of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall has been divided into four lanes, with one lane each for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders, drivers of vehicles with up to one passenger, and vehicles with at least three people on board or with a child aged 12 or younger.

Of the 1,200 tests per day, 900 were destined for people who booked in advance, while 300 would be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said. The 900 tests scheduled for Tuesday were completely booked by 3 a.m. Monday (May 16).