Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei launches drive-through COVID testing at Liberty Square

Area has capacity of 1,200 tests per day

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/17 14:32
Vehicles line up on Taipei City's Liberty Square on the first day of drive-through COVID tests Tuesday. 

Vehicles line up on Taipei City's Liberty Square on the first day of drive-through COVID tests Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City opened up a drive-through service for COVID-19 testing at Liberty Square, allowing for 1,200 tests to be administered between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day, reports said Tuesday (May 17).

The city government and the Taipei Veterans General Hospital were cooperating on the project, which mobilized 172 staff members, and the analysis of the test samples will be conducted 24 hours a day, CNA reported. Taiwan has registered more than 60,000 local COVID infections per day for six days running, with some experts predicting a peak of more than 100,000 local cases by the end of the month.

The testing area on the large plaza in front of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall has been divided into four lanes, with one lane each for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders, drivers of vehicles with up to one passenger, and vehicles with at least three people on board or with a child aged 12 or younger.

Of the 1,200 tests per day, 900 were destined for people who booked in advance, while 300 would be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said. The 900 tests scheduled for Tuesday were completely booked by 3 a.m. Monday (May 16).
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing station
drive-through COVID testing
Liberty Square
Taipei Veterans General Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
2022/03/07 10:48
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
2021/12/17 11:31
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
2021/07/13 13:10
Over 4,000 tested in Taipei's Xinyi District COVID hotspot, 2 cases confirmed
Over 4,000 tested in Taipei's Xinyi District COVID hotspot, 2 cases confirmed
2021/07/05 12:02
All travelers landing in Taiwan must undergo COVID testing at end of quarantine
All travelers landing in Taiwan must undergo COVID testing at end of quarantine
2021/06/23 12:12