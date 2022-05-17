Video shows man barely avoid landslide in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dashcam video surfaced on Tuesday (May 17) showing a man just barely escaping from a massive landslide in central Taiwan.

By Monday (May 16), Taiwan had been battered by three consecutive days of torrential rain brought by a plum rain front. At around 1 p.m. that afternoon, a man surnamed Lin (林) stopped his car as he had encountered a large amount of debris on a mountain road in Tsuiwah Village in Nantou County's Renai Township and stepped out of his car to clear it.

From his dashboard camera, Lin can be seen walking toward the debris and cautiously looking upward at its source higher up the slope. Apparently sensing imminent danger, Lin suddenly darts back to his vehicle.



Man notices slope is becoming unstable. (Facebook, Nantou News screenshot)

He leaps in and puts the car in reverse as fast as he can. Lin can be heard exclaiming "woo!" as he manages to put some distance between himself and the collapsing mountain of mud.

The landslide can then be seen tearing down the slope, destroying everything in its path including trees and the section of road that he had just stood on moments before.

Kao Cheng-kung (高政光), head of Tsuiwah Village was cited by NOWnews as stating that after days of heavy rain, water had seeped into cracks in a road retaining wall, causing it to weaken and eventually collapse, resulting in the landslide. Kao said that there were no injuries reported as no residents had been in the area when the landslide occurred.

Kao said that the village has another road to travel in and out and when the weather clears, work will begin on repairing the damaged roads.



Man runs for his life. (Facebook, Nantou News screenshot)



Landslide strikes as driver hits reverse. (Facebook, Nantou News screenshot)