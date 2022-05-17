Asia Pacific 4K Medical Imaging Market [IMPACT COVID-19] Higher Mortality Rates by 2030

Asia Pacific 4K medical imaging market will grow by 14.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $4,372.4 million over 2022-2031 owing to the increasing demand for superior visualization quality in the medical sector, availability of technologically developed products with high-definition medical imaging, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, massive R&D investment, and the rising healthcare expenditure amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 38 figures, this 106-page report Asia Pacific 4K Medical Imaging Market 2021-2031 by Product Type (Display Monitors, Camera Systems, Visualization Systems), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific 4K medical imaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific 4K medical imaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Country.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Based on Product Type

Display Monitors

– by Resolution

o 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 px)

o 4K DCI (4096 X 2160 px)

– by Panel Size

o 30″ and Below

o 30″ to 60″

o 60″ and Above

Camera Systems

o Endoscopic Cameras

o Camera Control Units

o Mircoscopic Cameras

o OR Cameras

o Medical Recorders

Visualization Systems

Based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of the regional market by country and split of key national markets by Product Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Barco NV

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Conmed Corporation

EIZO Corporation

Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Leica Microsystems AG (Danaher Corporation)

LG Electronics

Medtronic plc

NDS Surgical Imaging

Novanta, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

