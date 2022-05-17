AI in Healthcare Market size worth $ 650 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 54.5 % CAGR: Verified Report Ocean

United State: AI in Healthcare Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the AI in Healthcare Market by region.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Healthcare organizations are investing heavily on information technology and are actively looking forward to utilized big data capabilities for effective functioning. Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is expected to bring revolutionary changes in terms of reduction in terms of healthcare cost reduction and quality treatment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Components:

§ Hardware

§ Software

§ Services

Technology:

§ Deep Learning

§ Querying Method

§ Natural Language Processing

§ Context Aware Processing

Application:

§ Patient Data and Risk Analysis

§ Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

§ Precision Medicine

§ In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

§ Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

§ Drug Discovery

§ Virtual Assistant

§ Wearables

§ Research

End-User:

§ Providers

§ Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

§ Accountable Care Organization and Managed Care Organization

§ Patients

§ Payers

Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Next IT Corp and others. Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

