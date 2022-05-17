Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market Analysis by Size, Share,[Growth] Application, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

United State: Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market by region.

Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market to reach USD 7.26 billion by 2025.

Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Technological enhancements, rising demand for plasticware and reducing prices of plasticware & glassware are major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market. However, glassware are fragile in nature which along with fund problems in some of the research activities are the main reasons that restraint the market growth.

Laboratory glassware and plasticware include instruments which are used for hospitals, laboratories, and scientific research purposes. These include instruments like funnels, beakers, condensers, burettes, bottles, adapter, chromatography apparatus, measuring cylinder, flask, tubes, thermometer, and pipettes etc. Laboratory plasticware is mainly an equipment set which is made by various kinds of plastic materials while glassware is manufactured by borosilicate glass. Many kinds of glassware and plasticware are being used in labs on the basis of their application and use in the research process.

The main feature of plasticware is that it is flexible, while glassware is suitable for heating chemicals and conducting dynamic reactions despite its fragile nature. The glassware products were dominating the market for the last few decades, but nowadays the demand for plasticware products is increasing. Plasticware is easy to handle, flexible, and less costly than glassware. These are few features that help in growing the plasticware demand in the market.

The regional analysis of Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



§ Glassware

§ Plasticware



By End-User:

§ Research and Academic Institutes

§ Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

§ Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

§ Contract Research Organizations

§ Food and Beverage Industry

§ Other End-Users



By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Corning Inc., Duran Group, Gerresheimer AG, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mettler Toledo International, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bellco Glass, Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Technosklo Ltd and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.



Target Audience of the Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

