Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market To Witness Significant Rise In Revenue During Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

United State: Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by region.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market to reach USD 265.2 billion by 2025.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market valued approximately USD 150.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast Year.

The global drug safety software market is divided into two segments on the basis of delivery mode, namely, on premise delivery mode and on-demand/cloud based (SaaS) delivery mode. This market is also divided into pharma and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, and other pharmacovigilance service providers on the basis of type of end user. Factors such as increasing incidence rates of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and growing adoption of pharmacovigilance software by organizations such as CROs and BPOs are driving the growth of the global pharmacovigilance software market.

Manufacturers are now striving to identify various ways of cost reduction and minimizing operational expenses by gradually shifting from being fully integrated pharmaceutical companies to sharing costs by collaborating with service providers. Outsourcing helps increase internal resource flexibility, improves timelines, and results in better outcomes in short as well as long terms. Outsourcing also helps achieve better pharmacovigilance (PV) through regulatory compliance, higher quality, better productivity, and improved strategic outcomes. PV service providers, in an attempt to ensure sustainability, are providing customized and end-to-end solutions to meet consumer needs.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Functionality:

§ Adverse Event Reporting Software

§ Drug Safety Audits Software

§ Issue Tracking Software

§ Fully Integrated Software



By Delivery Mode:

§ On-Premise

§ On-Demand/Cloud Based



By End User:

§ Pharma and Biotech Companies

§ Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

§ Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms



By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- ArisGlobal, GMBH., Ennov., Oracle Corporation, Online Business Applications, Inc , Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd , Sparta Systems, Inc , United Bio source Corporation, Umbra Global & AB -Cube. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.



Target Audience of the Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market In Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

