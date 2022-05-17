High Throughput Screening Market [IMPACT COVID-19] is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 7.90% During 2022-2030

United State: High Throughput Screening Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the High Throughput Screening Market by region.

High Throughput Screening Market to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025.

High Throughput Screening Market valued approximately USD 13.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.90% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major factors driving the growth of the HTS market include initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing R&D spending, technological advancements in HTS, and the availability of government funding and venture capital investments. The report analyzes the global HTS market by product & service, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the reagents & assay kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global HTS market in 2017. Factors such as the large numbers of reagents and assay kits used in HTS techniques, rising prevalence of a number of diseases, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and increased government funding for life science research are driving the growth of this segments.

Geographically, the global HTS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the HTS market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the large spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing adoption of HTS, availability of government funding, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American Market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product & Service:



§ Reagents & Array Kits

§ Instruments

§ Consumable & Accessories

§ Software

§ Services

By Technology:



§ Cell-Based Array

§ LAB-On-A-Chip

§ Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

§ Bioinformatics

§ Label Free Technology



By Application:

§ Target Identification and Validation

§ Primary and Secondary Screening

§ Toxicology Assessment



By End User:

§ Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

§ Academic and Government Institutes

§ Contract Research Organizations (CRO)



By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation , Perkinelmer, Inc, Tecan Group , Axxam S.P.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories , Merck Group, Hamilton Company, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.



Target Audience of the Global High Throughput Screening Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

