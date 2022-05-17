Alexa
Polish economic development chief arrives in Taiwan

Grzegorz Piechowiak will hold meetings with Taiwan business, science industry representatives

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/17 12:33
Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology Secretary of State Grzegorz Piechowiak. (Ministry of Economic Development and Technology p...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Poland's Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak has arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit to promote bilateral investment and trade.

Piechowiak, who is leading a delegation, will hold several meetings with representatives from Taiwan’s business and science circles from May 17-19, CNA reported. He will also attend the Poland Investment Opportunities Forum, co-organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Polish economic development chief will also deliver a speech at the meeting and then will oversee the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Poland’s Institute of Environmental Protection and the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association, CNA reported.

Additionally, the MOEA issued a letter to the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association on May 4, encouraging semiconductor manufacturers to actively find opportunities to expand investment in Poland, per CNA. The MOEA emphasized that Poland is the third-largest destination for foreign investment in Europe.
Updated : 2022-05-17 13:47 GMT+08:00

