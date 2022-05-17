Alexa
Rangers chase Syndergaard in 6-run 1st, beat Angels 7-4

By Associated Press
2022/05/17 11:15
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia points up from second base after hitting an RBI double scoring teammate Corey Seager during the first inning of a basebal...
Texas Rangers Kole Calhoun hits a sacrafice fly during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas, Monday,...
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas, Monday, ...
Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, hits a double in front of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the first inning of a baseball game...
Los Angeles Angels Austin Romine (19) slides into second base on the force out as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager holds the throw to first base d...
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) stands on the mound with teammates as manager Joe Maddon heads out to make a pitching change...
Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, looks out from the dugout before batting in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers ...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eli White had the first and last of five Texas hits during a six-run first inning off Noah Syndergaard, and the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Monday night.

Jon Gray won his home debut despite allowing Shohei Ohtani’s RBI double off the base of the center-field wall in a three-run first. The Rangers' immediate response knocked out Syndergaard, a local high school standout, after two-third of an inning.

Jonah Heim hit a solo home run to center in the seventh, just beyond the reach of Mike Trout, for his second RBI.

Joe Barlow worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his seventh save in seven chances, and center fielder Adols García ended the game with his second shoestring catch of the game, on Taylor Ward. The Rangers are 8-5 in May after going 7-14 in April.

White led off for Texas and had two RBIs and a run in the first. His second single came off Jaime Barria, a starter for much of his big league career and the first of three Los Angeles relievers. Barria pitched 4 1/3 innings and threw 62 pitches to Syndergaard’s 42.

Gray (1-1) gave up four runs and eight hits while striking out eight as he set season highs with 5 2/3 innings and 89 pitches. He left two previous starts with injuries, going on the 10-day injured list each time, and pitched Monday with a brace on his left knee.

Syndergaard (3-2) allowed six runs — four earned — four hits and two walks. He grew up 17 miles south of Globe Life Field in Mansfield.

García followed Sunday’s two-homer outing with an RBI double to the warning track in left-center for the Rangers’ only extra-base hit of that inning.

Ohtani doubled on a 3-0 fastball.

SHORT HOPS

Ohtani’s fourth three-strikeout game of the season was his first since April 22. … White’s two-hit inning was Texas’ first since Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Sept. 28, 2019, against the New York Yankees. … Brandon Marsh’s two-run opposite-field double to shallow left in the first extended his hitting streak to seven games, matching his career best.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Cs Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki, on 10-day IL, could return this weekend in minor league games.

Rangers: C Mitch Garver (right forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Frisco as a DH. … RHP Albert Abreu (left ankle sprain) will begin a rehab assignment this week at Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Angels: Rookie LHP Reid Detmers (2-1, 3.77 ERA) has a chance to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters when he starts Tuesday. He no-hit Tampa Bay on May 10 in his 11th major league start.

Rangers: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.26) shut out Kansas City on one hit through five innings on May 12 in the best of his 18 major league starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-17 13:12 GMT+08:00

