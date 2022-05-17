Severino shines as Yanks bash O's to win 19th of 22 games

BALTIMORE (AP) — Luis Severino allowed one hit in six innings, and Jose Trevino became the first New York catcher with a home run this year when he hit a three-run drive in the fourth to lift the surging Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Monday night.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for the Yankees, who won for the 19th time in 22 games. New York (26-9) is off to one of the best 35-game starts in franchise history. Only the 1939 and 1928 teams, at 28-7, were better at this point.

Anthony Santander homered from the left side of the plate off Severino (3-0) in the fourth, then from the right side off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. The Orioles managed only one other hit.

Kyle Bradish (1-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in his fourth career start. He walked three and struck out six.

CUBS 9, PIRATES 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras led off with a double and became a rare leadoff hitter with a first-inning grand slam as Chicago burst to an eight-run lead and beat Pittsburgh.

Contreras became the 10th leadoff hitter since 1901 with a first-inning slam, the first since Houston’s George Springer off Kansas City’s Edinson Vólquez on June 24, 2016.

Wade Miley (1-0) retired his first 14 batters before Michael Chavis lined a single to left and ended a 13-inning hitless streak for Pittsburgh batters. Miley allowed just the one runner in seven innings and struck out six, throwing 83 pitches.

Contreras led off with a double off Dylan Peters (3-2) and scored Chicago’s first run, then lined his fourth slam to left-center off Bryse Wilson on the first pitch of his second at-bat.

BREWERS 1, BRAVES 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and Milwaukee two-hit Atlanta.

Peralta (3-1) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters.

The Brewers broke through in the sixth against Ian Anderson (3-2). Renfroe doubled with one out and moved to third on Omar Narváez’s groundout. Renfroe then scored on Anderson’s wild pitch.

Devin Williams struck out the side in the eighth and Josh Hader did the same in the ninth for his 14th save in 14 appearances.

TIGERS 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Castro hit his first home run of the year with two outs in the ninth inning, a tiebreaking shot that Detroit past Tampa Bay for its season-best fourth straight victory.

Castro connected off Andrew Kittredge (3-1) for his first long ball since going deep in consecutive games against Oakland in early September last year.

Michael Fulmer (2-2) got the win in relief and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven tries.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara retired his last 20 batters, pitching three-hit ball over eight innings to lead Miami past Washington.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each, and Avisaíl García homered for the Marlins, who had 16 hits and matched their second-highest total this season.

Alcantara (3-2) needed 43 pitches to get through the first two innings and 57 for innings three through eight. He struck out five, walked one and hit a pair of batters.

Aaron Sanchez (2-3) allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

