Weber State's Rahe retiring after 16 seasons

By Associated Press
2022/05/17 09:53
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Weber State men's basketball coach Randy Rahe is retiring after 16 seasons and three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Longtime Wildcats assistant Eric Duft will take over the program, the school announced Monday.

Rahe leaves Weber State as the Big Sky Conference's leader in wins with 316 and league wins with 198. He took over the program in 2006, leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in 2007, 2014 and 2016.

Rahe was the Big Sky coach of the year four times and led the Wildcats to the postseason nine times. He coached six Big Sky MVPs, including current Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Rahe coached for 35 years with stops at Colorado, Colorado State, Utah, Utah State, Denver and Colorado College. He finished 316-91 at Weber State.

Duft spent the past 16 years as an assistant to Rahe.

Updated : 2022-05-17 11:42 GMT+08:00

