Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Here's Johnny: White Sox bring up RHP Cueto from minors

By Associated Press
2022/05/17 06:25
Here's Johnny: White Sox bring up RHP Cueto from minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with Chicago White Sox.

The 36-year-old Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and the right-hander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.

Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox in April. His contract includes a $4 million salary in the majors and a $210,000 salary in the minors.

He went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts with Charlotte.

Cueto spent the previous six seasons with San Francisco, going 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games, 21 starts, for the Giants last year.

Cueto broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2008. The two-time All-Star went 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA over his first 14 years in the big leagues.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-17 08:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections