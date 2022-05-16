Alexa
Train driver dies, dozens injured in crash near Barcelona

By Deutsche Welle
2022/05/16 22:26
A cargo train collided with a passenger train on Monday in the Catalan town of Sant Boi de Llobregat

A freight train smashed into a passenger train in Catalonia on Monday, Spanish authorities and the regional rail company said.

The driver of the passenger train died in the crash while 86 people were injured, according to regional emergency services. Nine of those hurt were taken to hospital to be treated for moderate to minor injuries.

What do we know about the crash?

The collision happened when a cargo train derailed and crashed into a passenger train at the station in Sant Boi de Llobregat, around 14 kilometers from the Catalan capital of Barcelona.

The cargo train was carrying potash and derailed as it came into the Sant Boi station, smashing into the front of the passenger train.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), regional rail company FGC said in a statement.

What did authorities say about the crash?

"The driver of the passenger train died as a result of the impact," the regional government said in a statement.

Catalonia's vice president, Jordi Puignero, told reporters an investigation would start immediately into the cause of the crash.

In a post on Twitter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his "deepest condolences to the family of the train driver."

sdi/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2022-05-17 08:39 GMT+08:00

