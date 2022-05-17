Alexa
Huddersfield into playoff final, 1 win away from EPL return

By Associated Press
2022/05/17 05:15
HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield is one win away from returning to the English Premier League.

With a 1-0 win over Luton on Monday, Huddersfield secured a 2-1 victory on aggregate in the playoff semifinals in the second-tier Championship.

The final takes place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, where Huddersfield will face either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United. Forest won 2-1 away in the first leg and the second leg takes place on Tuesday.

Huddersfield was promoted to the Premier League in 2017 after 45 years in the lower leagues. After two seasons, the team from Yorkshire was relegated and finished in 20th place in the 24-team Championship last season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

